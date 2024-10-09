Previous
Get Pushed 636 by annied
Photo 1581

Get Pushed 636

Andrew's challenge "a photo using backlighting, either artificial or natural lighting."
I do love backlight in nature :)
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@allsop for your challenge - hope it meets the challenge :)
October 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful nature shot and backlighting.
October 14th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@annied @ludwigsdiana Diana is right this is really beautiful and it certainly does meet the challenge. 👍
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise