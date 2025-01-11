Previous
Get Pushed 649 anniedgetpushed by annied
Photo 1590

Get Pushed 649 anniedgetpushed

Jackie challenged me to another food photo but a dish/foodstuff that is noted as Australian.
Australia doesn't have an official national dish that everyone agrees on but roast lamb, meat pies and snags on the BBQ would probably be in the mix. I didn't have any of those during the week so I have gone with vegemite. A thick, dark brown Australian food spread made from leftover brewers' yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives. It is a staple in many Australian homes.
Vegemite was invented in Melbourne in 1923 when an Australian food manufacturer requested a product similar to British Marmite.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond :)
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact