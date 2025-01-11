Get Pushed 649 anniedgetpushed

Jackie challenged me to another food photo but a dish/foodstuff that is noted as Australian.

Australia doesn't have an official national dish that everyone agrees on but roast lamb, meat pies and snags on the BBQ would probably be in the mix. I didn't have any of those during the week so I have gone with vegemite. A thick, dark brown Australian food spread made from leftover brewers' yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives. It is a staple in many Australian homes.

Vegemite was invented in Melbourne in 1923 when an Australian food manufacturer requested a product similar to British Marmite.