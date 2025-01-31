Previous
Next
Get Pushed 652 by annied
Photo 1591

Get Pushed 652

Mona's challenge was making my favorite blossom the star of get-pushed-652 after looking through my January 24 Garden Album.
The orchids and lillies flowered in December this time around and the cactus were early January.
I don't have a favourite bloom - I love them all - I get excited whenever I see the buds and look forward to them blooming.
Euphorbia is one of my favourite group of plants and we have quite a few different varieties. We have a few varieties of Euphorbia milii - different colours, flower size and plant size. They flower for most of the year and always add colour around the garden.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@mona65 for your challenge
February 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful yet unusual looking blooms, gorgeous colours.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty, my mum always had crown of thorn plants in pots in her house and made sure my sister and I were given cuttings too.

I have since bought one in Australia and have it in a pot in my garden. Always reminds me of Mum.
February 2nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
@onewing I remember my Nan having some and as kids we had to be aware when running around outside lol...my mum must have inherited some from Nan as I remember having it around...
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact