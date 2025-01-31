Get Pushed 652

Mona's challenge was making my favorite blossom the star of get-pushed-652 after looking through my January 24 Garden Album.

The orchids and lillies flowered in December this time around and the cactus were early January.

I don't have a favourite bloom - I love them all - I get excited whenever I see the buds and look forward to them blooming.

Euphorbia is one of my favourite group of plants and we have quite a few different varieties. We have a few varieties of Euphorbia milii - different colours, flower size and plant size. They flower for most of the year and always add colour around the garden.