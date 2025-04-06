Sign up
Previous
Photo 1597
Get Pushed 661
Kali's challenge was an image in the style of Pierre Bonnard - the artist featured in the artist challenge.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7107
photos
177
followers
110
following
Tags
get-pushed-661
Annie D
ace
@kali66
for your challenge - I completely didn't pay attention to the end date of the artist challenge so only tagged it for GP.
A great artist to play around with - wished I had been more on the ball re artist challenge :(
April 6th, 2025
