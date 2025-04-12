Previous
Get Pushed 662 and Abstract 86 by annied
Francoise challenged me to "an abstract landscape"
This is a hazy Blue Mountains - they have been doing hazard reduction burns.

12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

@francoise for your challenge :)
April 13th, 2025  
