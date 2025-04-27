Previous
Get Pushed 664 by annied
Susan asked me to do a minimal low key shot.
I will admit this one was a good luck accident. I did faff a little because I can't help myself :)
Annie D

@wakelys for your challenge
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s a beauty.
April 27th, 2025  
