Get Pushed 665

Kelly Ann challenged me to a self portrait. It doesn't have to be a self portrait in the traditional sense but something to keep with your theme of the Blue Mountains for April. An image that is somehow a self portrait but not of you. Just explain why that image is a reflection of you.

I decided to overlay a couple of images....I love wandering the our National Parks and there are so many beautiful places to wander around Blackheath.