Get Pushed 667 by annied
Photo 1603

Get Pushed 667

Suzanne challenged me to respond to this week's 52 week challenge of 'Adventure'
My kind of adventure is finding a new track to drive or wander down - wondering where it will lead and what I will discover.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Annie D

Diana ace
Lovely collage and response.
May 18th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@ankers70 Hope this meets your challenge Suzanne :)
May 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Very very lovely village. Well done.
May 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A creative idea!
May 18th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Very well done!
May 18th, 2025  
