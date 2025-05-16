Sign up
Photo 1603
Get Pushed 667
Suzanne challenged me to respond to this week's 52 week challenge of 'Adventure'
My kind of adventure is finding a new track to drive or wander down - wondering where it will lead and what I will discover.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-667
,
52wc-2025-w20
Diana
ace
Lovely collage and response.
May 18th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@ankers70
Hope this meets your challenge Suzanne :)
May 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Very very lovely village. Well done.
May 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A creative idea!
May 18th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Very well done!
May 18th, 2025
