Photo 1605
Get Pushed 668 -1
Mona challenged me to use the rule of thirds to frame my shot. As you know I don't often follow the rules hahahaha. I think this works but I will rely on you guys to let me know :)
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Tags
anniedgetpushed
get-pushed-668
judith deacon
Love this and you definitely met the challenge. Great in B & W also.
May 22nd, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 22nd, 2025
