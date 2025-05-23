Sign up
Photo 1606
B22nd-Get Pushed 668 -2
Mona challenged me to use the rule of thirds to frame my shot. As you know I don't often follow the rules hahahaha. I think this works but I will again rely on you guys to let me know :)
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-668
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent
May 24th, 2025
