Get Pushed 669 - 1 by annied
Photo 1608

Get Pushed 669 - 1

My challenge from Jim " how about creating a photo using long exposure?"
I had a play around with traffic.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Annie D

Annie D ace
@jnr Hi Jim - my attempts at long exposure (well short long exposure hahaha) I didn't get to the places with water I was hoping to have a try at.
June 1st, 2025  
