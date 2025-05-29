Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1609
Get Pushed 669 - 2
My challenge from Jim " how about creating a photo using long exposure?"
I had a play around with traffic.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7146
photos
177
followers
110
following
441% complete
View this month »
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-669
Annie D
ace
@jnr
Hi Jim - my attempts at long exposure (well short long exposure hahaha) I didn't get to the places with water I was hoping to have a try at.
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close