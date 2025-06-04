Previous
Get Pushed 670 - 2 by annied
Photo 1612

Get Pushed 670 - 2

April challenged me to white on white. I tried salt on a white plate. For this one I put the plate near a window. I liked the shadows :)
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@aecasey for your challenge :)
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact