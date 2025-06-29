Previous
Landscape 78 - Cape Baily Track by annied
Photo 1618

Landscape 78 - Cape Baily Track

Cape Solander in Kamay Botany Bay National Park features a mix of coastal heathland, sandstone heath, and dry eucalypt forest.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful light on the white twig / branch !
July 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely nature scene and light.
July 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Stark beauty.
July 18th, 2025  
