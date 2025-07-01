Previous
July Words by annied
July Words

Here are the words for July - all beginning with J
Annie D

Oh!!
I love all your J words!
Well done, Annie!
And thank you for continuing the Word of the Month.
July 1st, 2025  
@farmreporter thanks Wendy...I keep forgetting to post for suggestions 😬
July 1st, 2025  
