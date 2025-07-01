Sign up
Previous
Photo 1616
July Words
Here are the words for July - all beginning with J
tag - july25words
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7155
photos
174
followers
108
following
442% complete
View this month »
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july25words
Wendy
ace
Oh!!
I love all your J words!
Well done, Annie!
And thank you for continuing the Word of the Month.
July 1st, 2025
Annie D
ace
@farmreporter
thanks Wendy...I keep forgetting to post for suggestions 😬
July 1st, 2025
