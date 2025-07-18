Previous
Get Pushed 676 - Soup by annied
Photo 1626

Get Pushed 676 - Soup

Laura challenged me to selective colour.
I played around with a few different ideas and decided to post them all.
I love my red cast iron - it is a workout when I use it because it is so heavy hahahaha
Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Annie D ace
@la_photographic I did 3 different ones for your challenge
July 20th, 2025  
