Get Pushed 677 -1 by annied
Photo 1627

Get Pushed 677 -1

Laura's challenge was to capture movement.
Managed to get this Grey Shrike-thrush stepping along trying to find crumbs at the cafe :)
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Annie D

