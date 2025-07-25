Previous
Get Pushed 677 -2 by annied
Photo 1628

Get Pushed 677 -2

Laura's challenge was to capture movement.
Coot taking a dive :)
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana ace
Well done Annie, there sure is a lot of movement in that lovely looking water.
July 26th, 2025  
