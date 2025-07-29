Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1629
Get Pushed 678
Delwyn's challenge - How about creating an image including photo-to-text art or typography or any image with text art?
I used Wordart to great the text and added it to my image of the tree in PS.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7189
photos
174
followers
101
following
446% complete
View this month »
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-678
Annie D
ace
@dkbarnett
I hope this meets your challenge :)
August 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close