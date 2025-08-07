Get Pushed 679

Liz asked me to create a collage made up of photos taken on a single walk.

The weather this week has been wet and miserable so we haven't been out on any walks.

I have chosen a collage of images from a trip we did at the end of July.

Mogo is a small heritage town on the Far South Coast of NSW. It’s located halfway between Batemans Bay and Moruya on the Princes Highway.

Mogo started life as a gold mining town during the 1850’s. In the late 1980’s Mogo became home to a small group of craftspeople and artists and this started Mogo’s second “rush”. Mogo grew rapidly with the influx of many more craftspeople together with antique shops, coffee shops and other attractions.

