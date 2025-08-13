Previous
Get Pushed 680 by annied
Get Pushed 680

Waiting for coffee.
Suzanne challenged me to do an abstract portrait. I will try and attempt another if I get the chance.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Photo Details

Annie D
@ankers70 thanks for the challenge - here is my first attempt - hope to have another go if I can :)
August 13th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful result!
August 13th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
I don't know how you did it but love the result.
August 13th, 2025  
Annie D
@jeneurell I started by playing with the cutout filter in photoshop and then another faff in analog effects :)
August 13th, 2025  
