Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1634
Get Pushed 680
Waiting for coffee.
Suzanne challenged me to do an abstract portrait. I will try and attempt another if I get the chance.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7225
photos
173
followers
102
following
447% complete
View this month »
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
Latest from all albums
2008
1633
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
1634
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
4
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-680
Annie D
ace
@ankers70
thanks for the challenge - here is my first attempt - hope to have another go if I can :)
August 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful result!
August 13th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I don't know how you did it but love the result.
August 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@jeneurell
I started by playing with the cutout filter in photoshop and then another faff in analog effects :)
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close