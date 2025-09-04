Previous
Get Pushed 683 by annied
Get Pushed 683

Kali asked "how about pink for a challenge?"
I was wandering the garden and spotted this lovely Magnolia stellata had a delicate pink flower.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Annie D ace
@kali66 for your challenge :)
September 8th, 2025  
