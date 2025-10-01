Previous
October Words by annied
Photo 1643

October Words

Here are the words for October.
Discussion to follow.
Tag - oct25words
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Thank you! 🤗
September 30th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Thank you! :)
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact