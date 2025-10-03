Previous
Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 1 by annied
Photo 1645

Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 1

My theme for this month is trees so not surprisingly I am using Cole Thompson's tree portfolio for inspiration atm :) https://colethompsonphotography.com/portfolios/collections/trees/

3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
450% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and shapes with lovely contrasts.
October 3rd, 2025  
