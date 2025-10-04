Sign up
Previous
Photo 1646
Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 2
My theme for this month is trees so not surprisingly I am using Cole Thompson's tree portfolio for inspiration atm :)
https://colethompsonphotography.com/portfolios/collections/trees/
4th October 2025
anniedtrees
ac-thompson
Wylie
ace
lovely windswept view
October 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Windswept and interesting as Billy Connelly would have said fav
October 4th, 2025
