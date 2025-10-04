Previous
Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 2 by annied
My theme for this month is trees so not surprisingly I am using Cole Thompson's tree portfolio for inspiration atm :) https://colethompsonphotography.com/portfolios/collections/trees/
Annie D

ace
@annied
Wylie ace
lovely windswept view
October 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Windswept and interesting as Billy Connelly would have said fav
October 4th, 2025  
