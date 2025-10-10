Sign up
Photo 1648
Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 3
Another one for the Artist Challenge.
This time inspired by The Fountainhead portfolio
https://colethompsonphotography.com/portfolios/series/the-fountainhead/
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th October 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-thompson
amyK
ace
Well done
October 10th, 2025
