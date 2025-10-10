Previous
Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 3 by annied
Photo 1648

Artist Challenge - Cole Thompson 3

Another one for the Artist Challenge.
This time inspired by The Fountainhead portfolio https://colethompsonphotography.com/portfolios/series/the-fountainhead/
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Annie D

