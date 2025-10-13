Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1649
EOTB 169
Coal.....
......a major discussion point due to its economic benefits versus its environmental impact, making it a key topic in energy and climate change debates.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7338
photos
173
followers
104
following
451% complete
View this month »
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Latest from all albums
2106
2107
2108
2109
1647
2110
1648
1649
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th October 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-169
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close