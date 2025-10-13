Previous
EOTB 169 by annied
EOTB 169

Coal.....
......a major discussion point due to its economic benefits versus its environmental impact, making it a key topic in energy and climate change debates.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Annie D

