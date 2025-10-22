Previous
Get Pushed 690 by annied
Get Pushed 690

Northy's challenge this week was "how about an ICM, zoomburst or motion blur shot involving trees?"
Our neighbours have a beautiful big Lemon Scented Gum. I had another play with ICM.
22nd October 2025

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Annie D ace
@northy second one for your challenge :)
October 26th, 2025  
