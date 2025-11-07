Previous
Get Pushed 692 - Interior 2 by annied
Get Pushed 692 - Interior 2

Kali's challenge was "how about an interior this week?"
Wanders through a nursery.

If you want to have a go at get pushed head here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51497/get-pushed-693-monday-november-10-to-sunday-november-16
Get pushed is a great way to learn new things and look at your photography in a different way.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Annie D

@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Annie D ace
@kali66 for your challenge :)
November 10th, 2025  
kali ace
i would like to wander through that place. Thanks for completing the challenge, i saw 2 things i could have photographed for my opposites challenge but didnt have my camera on me both times :( I should push myself to do it now
November 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@kali66 It was a huge place with a vast array of plants and homewares. Wonderful to wander through but the plants were expensive compared to other nurseries we visit.
November 10th, 2025  
