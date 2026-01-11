Previous
Get Pushed 701 by annied
Photo 1665

Get Pushed 701

Jackie's challenge was 'looking forward' interpret as you please!!
Looking forward to the patter of grandfeet in a couple of months - one in March and one in May.
Also looking forward to visiting old and discovering new walking tracks :)
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Photo Details

