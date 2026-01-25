Previous
Get Pushed 703 by annied
Kali's challenge "do you have a lens or photography gadget collecting dust? get it out and take it for a spin this week!"
I took my LensBaby Sweet 35 for a spin in the garden.
Annie D

ace
@annied
Annie D
Annie D ace
@kali66 thanks for the challenge - I think I will keep playing with it for a bit hahaha
January 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very beautiful trio and presentation.
January 25th, 2026  
