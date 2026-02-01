Previous
Get Pushed 704 by annied
Photo 1668

Get Pushed 704

Mary challenged me to take and post a picture—indoors or out—either SOOC or with a bit of light editing (cropping, adjusting exposure etc).
A beer before lunch - phone pic - slight crop :)
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Annie D

@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Annie D ace
@mcsiegle for your challenge :)
February 1st, 2026  
