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Photo 1672
Get Pushed 715
Liz's challenge was 'leading lines'
I love the line of the M1 going North over the Mooney Mooney Bridge.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Annie D
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@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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