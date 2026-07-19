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Get Pushed 728 by annied
Photo 1682

Get Pushed 728

Delwyn's challenge was filling the frame with a flower?
This is a beautiful orchid - I love its soft lemony colour.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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Annie D ace
@dkbarnett for your challenge :)
July 21st, 2026  
🐞summerfield🍁 ace
hello, Miss Annie!
July 21st, 2026  
Mary Siegle ace
Beautiful! So delicate.
For the challenge. For your challenge, how about taking and posting a photo that you rotate either 90 or 180 degrees (or flip upside down rather than rotate 180)? It can be abstract, or something that makes sense with that rotation. Let me know if that won’t suit.
July 21st, 2026  
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