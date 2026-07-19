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Photo 1682
Get Pushed 728
Delwyn's challenge was filling the frame with a flower?
This is a beautiful orchid - I love its soft lemony colour.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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Annie D
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@dkbarnett
for your challenge :)
July 21st, 2026
🐞summerfield🍁
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hello, Miss Annie!
July 21st, 2026
Mary Siegle
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Beautiful! So delicate.
For the challenge. For your challenge, how about taking and posting a photo that you rotate either 90 or 180 degrees (or flip upside down rather than rotate 180)? It can be abstract, or something that makes sense with that rotation. Let me know if that won’t suit.
July 21st, 2026
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For the challenge. For your challenge, how about taking and posting a photo that you rotate either 90 or 180 degrees (or flip upside down rather than rotate 180)? It can be abstract, or something that makes sense with that rotation. Let me know if that won’t suit.