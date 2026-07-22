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Get Pushed 729 by annied
Photo 1685

Get Pushed 729

Mary's challenge was to take and post a photo that you rotate either 90 or 180 degrees (or flip upside down rather than rotate 180).
This image was flipped upside down - I like the way it has made the foreground stand out.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
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Annie D ace
@mcsiegle thanks for the challenge :)
July 27th, 2026  
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