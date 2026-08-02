Previous
Get Pushed 730 by annied
Photo 1687

Get Pushed 730

April challenged me to a diptych. You could do opposites, before/after, complimentary, whatever catches your fancy.

I've gone for closed/open - This is Leucospermum pluridens - we have a small one in our garden - it is beautiful at every stage :)
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Annie D

ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are so perfectly captured with wonderful details Annie!
August 3rd, 2026  
Annie D ace
@aecasey for your challenge :)
August 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact