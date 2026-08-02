Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1687
Get Pushed 730
April challenged me to a diptych. You could do opposites, before/after, complimentary, whatever catches your fancy.
I've gone for closed/open - This is Leucospermum pluridens - we have a small one in our garden - it is beautiful at every stage :)
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
7570
photos
163
followers
106
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-730
Diana
ace
They are so perfectly captured with wonderful details Annie!
August 3rd, 2026
Annie D
ace
@aecasey
for your challenge :)
August 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close