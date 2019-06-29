Previous
Next
St James' Anglican Church - inside by annied
Photo 412

St James' Anglican Church - inside

The beautiful east window was installed in 1871 in memory of Edward Charles Close who died on May 7, 1866.The magnificent five-column stained glass window represents in the central spaces the Last Supper, Jesus crucifixion and resurrection.These panels are crowned by a rose window, placed in an eastern church wall, depicting Christ Pantocrator – ruler of all.

In the porch there are two windows on opposite walls which remind visitors of the time when St James was the parish church for the bishops of the Newcastle diocese.

One window is in memory of William Tyrrell, the first Bishop of Newcastle, the other is of George Stanton, the third Bishop.

Their bodies are buried at Morpeth.
29th June 2019 29th Jun 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise