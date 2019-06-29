St James' Anglican Church - inside

The beautiful east window was installed in 1871 in memory of Edward Charles Close who died on May 7, 1866.The magnificent five-column stained glass window represents in the central spaces the Last Supper, Jesus crucifixion and resurrection.These panels are crowned by a rose window, placed in an eastern church wall, depicting Christ Pantocrator – ruler of all.



In the porch there are two windows on opposite walls which remind visitors of the time when St James was the parish church for the bishops of the Newcastle diocese.



One window is in memory of William Tyrrell, the first Bishop of Newcastle, the other is of George Stanton, the third Bishop.



Their bodies are buried at Morpeth.