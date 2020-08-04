Taronga - White-winged Chough

I think this is a White-winged Chough - please let me know if you have other thoughts.
White-winged Choughs are distant relatives of the birds of paradise, adapted for living in the dry forests of eastern Australia. A close relative is the Apostlebird and both these species belong in the family Corcoracidae White winged Choughs are native to Australia.
