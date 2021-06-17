Previous
Next
chairs chairs and more chairs by annied
Photo 493

chairs chairs and more chairs

caught my eye as we drove by
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Nice editing
June 23rd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha. Whatever business that is, they must have long waiting lines and they want their customers to be comfortable while waiting.
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise