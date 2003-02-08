Next
cut and insert by anniesue
Photo 1

cut and insert

how we did a composite shot in the olden days!

I thought I'd uploaded this - but if I did, I clearly didn't tag it
8th February 2003 8th Feb 03

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact