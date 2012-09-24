Previous
the folder is called "Muttart" - but there was so much more by anniesue
the folder is called "Muttart" - but there was so much more

that's the Muttart Conservatory - probably three biomes and a fourth (display) pyramid where the Autumn cornucopia of pumpkins and gourds and chrysanthemums and scarecrows were. Also an art exhibition.

Then there was a park outside - and then a bridge - and a river and a paddle boat - and then another park with a Chinese pagoda in and probably all 12 zodiac animals, though I only photoed the horse and the rabbit,

And then some historic buildings including the 1912 Brighton Block.
