Photo 12
water pipes
they do displays from the bridge
this was my least successful day
#10
25th September 2012
25th Sep 12
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DMC-TZ6
Taken
25th September 2012 2:34pm
bridge
canada
alberta
edmonton
Beverley
ace
The end of the pipes are interesting… looks a long walk.
September 25th, 2024
