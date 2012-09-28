Previous
Next
Edmonton's historic quarter by anniesue
Photo 3

Edmonton's historic quarter

28th September 2012 28th Sep 12

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
@bkbinthecity barns must have been 2009 - I seem to have spent most of my time in the city in 2012 - except for trips to Canmore/ Sulphur Mountain/ Lake Minnewanka/ Cochrane - and then to Drumheller on the way back to Calgary to fly out.
I might post a memory shot between 16th and 30th September this year!
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise