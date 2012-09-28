Sign up
Photo 3
Edmonton's historic quarter
28th September 2012
28th Sep 12
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6151
photos
60
followers
22
following
326% complete
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
164
637
563
1190
165
638
1191
166
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Privacy
Public
Tags
buildings
,
historic
,
edmonton
Annie-Sue
ace
@bkbinthecity
barns must have been 2009 - I seem to have spent most of my time in the city in 2012 - except for trips to Canmore/ Sulphur Mountain/ Lake Minnewanka/ Cochrane - and then to Drumheller on the way back to Calgary to fly out.
I might post a memory shot between 16th and 30th September this year!
August 25th, 2024
I might post a memory shot between 16th and 30th September this year!