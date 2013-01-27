Previous
Next
snow melt by anniesue
Photo 20

snow melt

Bonus pics today - I'm doing some moving around on hard drives

We had had snow since 13th - this is 27th - mostly lying, but with at least one fresh fall
27th January 2013 27th Jan 13

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact