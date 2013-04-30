Previous
this is a Suffolk sheep by anniesue
Photo 22

this is a Suffolk sheep

he's probably a boy - because he's got that big Roman nose again
30th April 2013 30th Apr 13

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Corinne C ace
That’s a great portrait
December 5th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec shows the breed well :-)
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
December 5th, 2024  
