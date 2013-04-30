Sign up
Photo 22
this is a Suffolk sheep
he's probably a boy - because he's got that big Roman nose again
30th April 2013
30th Apr 13
3
2
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6473
photos
59
followers
23
following
351% complete
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1281
923
258
221
585
314
1282
512
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-HX10V
Taken
30th April 2013 11:39am
Tags
suffolk
,
sheep
,
ram
,
tup
Corinne C
ace
That's a great portrait
December 5th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
shows the breed well :-)
December 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
December 5th, 2024
