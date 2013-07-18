Sign up
Photo 28
HaHa! :-)
Gosh! I've just seen the month.
We didn't used to holiday in Longsleddale in the Summer.
So does that mean I cycled there from home?
I had the CRV then - the bike could have gone in the back.
18th July 2013
18th Jul 13
0
0
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025 + 2026!
18th July 2013 11:06am
Tags
sign
,
bicycle
,
gate
,
no parking
,
sadgill
