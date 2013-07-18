Previous
Next
HaHa! :-) by anniesue
Photo 28

HaHa! :-)

Gosh! I've just seen the month.
We didn't used to holiday in Longsleddale in the Summer.
So does that mean I cycled there from home?

I had the CRV then - the bike could have gone in the back.
18th July 2013 18th Jul 13

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact