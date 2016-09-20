Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 31
10 Hitch a ride to the end of the highway
Emmy who I picked up in Windermere and dropped off in Keswick - she was going on to Scotland
20th September 2016
20th Sep 16
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Tags
hitchhiker
,
lyrics-uparoundthebend
JackieR
ace
That was kind of uou
February 11th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
she looked interesting - and she was - I took her to Castlerigg which she was going to include in her round the world video - don't know if it ever happened
February 11th, 2025
