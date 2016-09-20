Previous
10 Hitch a ride to the end of the highway by anniesue
Photo 31

10 Hitch a ride to the end of the highway

Emmy who I picked up in Windermere and dropped off in Keswick - she was going on to Scotland
20th September 2016 20th Sep 16

Annie-Sue

That was kind of uou
February 11th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond she looked interesting - and she was - I took her to Castlerigg which she was going to include in her round the world video - don't know if it ever happened
February 11th, 2025  
