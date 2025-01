so near!!

I definitely posted this somewhere, but have call to upload it here now today - 10th January 2025.



Having said on my 122222 222.2 shot that I was careful where I hit landmark mileages, I failed on this. I did not at all realise how [relatively] long the Shap Road is - nor its gradients, bends, and lack of pull-ins.



I saw 123456 789.0 somewhere near the dip/narrow bridge/rise and 90 degree angle bend at "Huck's Farm".



Two tenths later, I could stop.