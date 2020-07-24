Sign up
Photo 566
everyone was so encourging
my Flashback Friday photo today was of 2018's hollyhocks in bud - everyone was assuring me they'd come out:
@chrisiow
,
@suzanne234
- and more. You were right then and I hope the 2018 precedent is set!
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Annie-Sue
narayani
Good luck!
July 25th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
if it's got this far, then surely ... ?!
July 25th, 2020
