everyone was so encourging by anniesue
everyone was so encourging

my Flashback Friday photo today was of 2018's hollyhocks in bud - everyone was assuring me they'd come out: @chrisiow, @suzanne234 - and more. You were right then and I hope the 2018 precedent is set!
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
narayani
Good luck!
July 25th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani if it's got this far, then surely ... ?!
July 25th, 2020  
