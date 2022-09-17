Sign up
Photo 821
layers of surprise
got a small gift of chocs - first of all I will be able to drool over the possibilities - then I'll get to see what has been chosen for the box - then I'll get to eat them!
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th September 2022 5:21pm
Tags
chocolates
,
sheep
